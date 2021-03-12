Fire station location plan under consideration in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches fire stations will likely be relocated based on findings by a recently completed engineering study.
It took into consideration aging buildings, changing growth patterns, and consideration of home insurance rates.
The Central Fire Station, right on the square, is a Nacogdoches landmark. Children are frequently guided in by firefighters to view fire engines up close.
It’s also where drivers carefully maneuver fire engines into a narrow garage.
“We have difficulty even buying fire engines that will fit in them in some cases,” said Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger
Kiplinger calls it an illustration of how the Nacogdoches Fire Department may have outgrown their facilities.
“Three of our five fire stations were built in the early 1950s. The fire station we’re standing in front of today was built in 1952 and over that period of time the community has changed dramatically and the way we respond to emergency calls and really the function of the fire department has changed.”
According to a fire location study an immediate need is to combine the central fire station with fire station two located on East Main and MLK Drive. The suggested new location is in the vicinity of University Drive.
In addition, the study recommends relocating two fire stations to accommodate population shifts.
The city’s current ISO fire score which is provided to homeowners insurance companies was also considered.
“And assess how do we maintain our really excellent ISO level 2 rating,” explained Kiplinger.
And according to a civil engineer, improve the rating to an even higher standard with an addition of a fifth fire station on the west side as Highway 69 develops.
“Moving forward is really important to do,” said the fire chief.
As a result, residents and future generations in Nacogdoches are assured critical protection.
