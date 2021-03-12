First Alert: A Pacific cold front will bring rain and slightly cooler temperatures by Sunday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our recent stretch of mostly cloudy, warm, windy, and humid weather we have had all week long will continue for one more day before it comes to a halt this Sunday. That is when a western storm system will advance into the plains, dragging in a Pacific cold front. This frontal boundary will provide us with an 80% chance of rain showers with a few isolated thunderstorms.
With the cold front arriving on Sunday, look for temperatures to hold steady in the upper 60′s before falling late in the day once the front pushes through your neighborhood. It will be a cooler day due to the front combining with the rain showers that are expected throughout the day.
Rainfall amounts do not look overly impressive, with most areas averaging around a quarter-to-half-an-inch with this Sunday weather maker pushing through.
We will see some drier air and lower humidity come in behind the Pacific cold front on Sunday night. This will lead to some lower humidity and cooler mornings for next week. However, with our surface winds coming in out of the west-southwest, daytime highs will still climb into the middle-to-upper 70′s on Monday before getting back up to around 80-degrees on Tuesday.
A stronger cold front will then arrive around the middle of next week. That will provide us with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday followed by a more significant cool down toward the back half of next week.
