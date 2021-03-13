Part of US 59 closed in Lufkin after 18-wheeler hits concrete barrier, catches fire

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a major wreck on U.S. Highway 59/South First Street just south of SL 287 in Lufkin, according to a tweet from TxDOT.
TxDOT says U.S. Highway 59 will be closed for several hours as crews work to clear the scene. An 18-heeler hauling two trailers crashed into a concrete barrier and caught fire, according to the city of Lufkin. A passerby was able to pull the driver to safety.
Northbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted at Whitehouse Drive. Southbound lanes are open.
From City of Lufkin:
The northbound side of U.S. 59 is closed from Whitehouse Drive to South Medford Drive as we work to clear the scene of an accident involving an 1-wheeler that caught fire.
The accident happened around 6 a.m., when the 18-wheeler driver had a head-on collision with a concrete barrier leading to the U.S. 59 flyover. We do not know what caused him to hit the barrier. He was hauling two trailers that were carrying tractor tires.
A passerby stopped and pulled the driver to safety before the truck became completely engulfed in flames.
Lufkin Fire quickly arrived on the scene, extinguished the blaze and transported the man to a local hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The northbound feeder is being used to divert traffic. We expect it to take four to five hours to clear the accident scene.
At the moment traffic in the area is not bad, but as people get up and out this morning, we expect major backup and delays.
TxDOT is on the scene with barricades.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.