Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: evening, East Texas! It was yet another warm and cloudy day here in East Texas. Clouds will stick around overnight as well and a few showers will begin to pop up just after midnight. Rain chances will ramp up by early tomorrow morning as a weak cold front brings a line of showers and storms into East Texas from the west, likely arriving in the mid to late morning hours. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but we could still see some stronger wind gusts, small hail, and very heavy rainfall if any isolated storm can become strong enough. Tornado threat is low, but quick spin-ups are not off the table whenever a line of storms pushes through, so we ask that everyone remain weather alert tomorrow until the cold front clears your area. Temperatures will be at their warmest in the mid to late morning ahead of this cold front but will remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s during the afternoon and early evening hours before dropping into the upper 40s by Monday morning. Skies dry out for most by later Sunday evening and will remain dry throughout the day on Monday other than a few showers in Deep East Texas. Winds will quickly shift back from the southwest by Monday and will be quite breezy as well, and this will lead to temperatures quickly rebounding back into the upper 70s by the afternoon. Spotty showers move back in on Tuesday ahead of another system that is expected to arrive on Wednesday (St. Patrick’s Day) and could bring another round of showers and storms. Thankfully behind Wednesday’s system is nothing but sunshine and afternoon temperatures just slightly below average in the middle to upper 60s.