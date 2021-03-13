Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

Our high for tomorrow will actually occur before most of us are even out of bed... temperatures around midnight will be in the 70s, and our afternoon highs will be in the low 60s. Also, don’t forget to Spring Forward before going to bed tonight. Thundershowers and storms will be possible tomorrow, but the severe risk looks low. You may hear thunder and it’ll be windy but the severe risk we were watching earlier in the week has diminished. by Monday, we’re back to mostly sunny skies and temperatures will return to the upper 70s! We’re getting spoiled with such warm temperatures this early in the year, but I won’t complain about it. Have a great weekend!