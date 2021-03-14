City of Nacogdoches officials plan brush collection pickup to start on Monday

“We are asking all of our residents if they can, anything that is left in their yard, please bring it to the curb, and we can get it picked up,” Walker explained. “When the contractors leave, and our trucks are done, our goal is to have everyone’s brush collected until there is nothing left in the yard or on their homes. I would advise that people help their neighbors. If you do not have brush, but your neighbors do, then let us make it a team effort to get this done.”