Lufkin church hosts free community giveaway for those in need

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - One East Texas church held a garage sale for a good cause Saturday.
It wasn’t a traditional garage sale because none of the items had price tags.
New Life: Church on the Rock outreach director Tabatha Gault said her volunteers are here to give to the less fortunate.
“We hand you a brown paper bag, and whatever you can put into that sack, you take home for free,” Gault said. “We have everything from kitchen to bathroom items, and other bathroom essentials like shampoos and conditioners. We also have deodorant and clothes of every size, from newborn babies to men up to size 44.”
Gault says about 50 people came out today. Over 100 items were donated, and 1 box was left.
This is the first year the outreach group has done a free community giveaway.
“In outreach ministry, we meet a lot of different people. whether they are struggling financially or with drugs, or just going through some hard times. Even before the pandemic, there were a lot of people struggling,” Gault explained.
Gault said they organized the community garage sale because they could personally relate to a time when they were in need as well.
“I would probably say about 70 percent of my volunteer team that goes to church here, are recovering addicts. Not just recovering addicts, but these are people who grew up in poverty with a poverty mindset,” Gault added. “But their lives have been completely transformed, and they want to give back as much as they have been given. It is a beautiful thing.”
The outreach group’s goal is to host a community giveaway at least four times a year.
