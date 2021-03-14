Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Even though our cold front has cleared the majority of the area, scattered showers will continue into the overnight hours for a few southern counties before skies finally dry out by very early tomorrow morning. If any showers do form, then they will likely favor areas in Deep East Texas. Winds will quickly shift back from the southwest by tomorrow morning and will be quite breezy as well. This will lead to temperatures quickly rebounding back into the upper 70s by the afternoon. Spotty showers move back in on Tuesday ahead of another system that is expected to arrive on Wednesday (St. Patrick’s Day) and could bring another round of showers and storms. Thankfully behind Wednesday’s system is nothing but sunshine and afternoon temperatures remaining in the middle 60s for Thursday and Friday, then warming into the upper 60s through Saturday. Saturday would also be the first official day of Spring in East Texas and we couldn’t have a better looking day to ring in the new season.