Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Rain and thunderstorms will be with us through most of today. This morning we’re seeing scattered showers move through the region and this afternoon will become more widespread. Thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon; however, the severe risk is very low. This afternoon, temperatures will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s, quite the change from yesterday. Our high for today (likely) occurred last night while we were sleeping.
Tomorrow we see a return to the upper 70s and sunny skies, but clear skies will be short lived as more rain and clouds are on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday. Our northern counties are in a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms for Tuesday into Wednesday morning. As of now, the timing looks like these storms will roll through Tuesday night/overnight into Wednesday morning. We will keep you updated on this of course. Lastly, we have been spoiled with temperatures well above normal the last week or so, and that will change by the end of the work week. Temperatures return to around normal by Friday.
