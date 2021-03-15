8 arrested in Polk County search for laced drug source

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigation into cocaine laced with fentanyl led to eight drug arrests.
An investigation related to overdoses where one person died and three others were admitted into hospitals led detectives to the E Capps Rd area searching for the laced drug and “Momma Lou”.
On Wednesday, March 10, Narcotics Detectives located Lou Ann Hudson aka; “Momma Lou”, just off of E Capps Rd. Detectives searched the home and found eight people in possession of methamphetamine and items used to distribute illegal narcotics.
Lou Ann Hudson, 59, was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance and is being held on $50,000 bond. Justin Sanders, Sibbie Hoffer, Billy Lafour, Steven Shelby, Stacy Allen, Clinton Moore, Joshua Jones, and Desiree Allen, were also all placed under arrest and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance.
On Facebook, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office advises a dangerous trend of drug dealers and cartels cutting various drugs with fentanyl which is leading to death and or serious hospitalizations.
