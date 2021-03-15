Lufkin firefighters working to keep fire in store from spreading to mechanic shop

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at a Lufkin resale shop.
According to City of Lufkin PIO Jessica Pebsworth, North Raguet St. is completely blocked off as crews from the Lufkin Fire Department work to put out a fire at Lulu’s Resale at 1014 North Raguet Street.
The call came in at 1:58 p.m. when someone spotted smoke inside Lulu’s. When they arrived, the building was engulfed in flames, but thankfully no one was inside, police say.
The goal now is to keep the fire from spreading to a mechanic shop which is connected to the end of the resale shop building, Pebsworth says. She also expects the road to remain blocked for several more hours.
