First Alert: Quickly warming back up ahead of our next spring storm

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will be in store for more areas of patchy fog developing overnight as it stays mild with lows in the upper 50′s.
Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies to go along with warm, humid, and breezy conditions. We will introduce a 30% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developing across the Piney Woods as a warm frontal boundary lifts north through the region.
Our next weather maker and western storm system will eject into the plains on Wednesday, which will lead to a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms developing and passing over the Piney Woods for our mid-week.
There is a low-end risk for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, with the better chances to see a severe thunderstorm or two taking place for areas mainly east of the Highway 59 corridor. Our main storm threats, should any activity reach severe limits, would be damaging winds, quarter-sized hail, and isolated tornadoes.
The best time frame or window to be on the receiving end of our rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday will be during the mid-morning hour and lasting through midday. The storm threat should end from west-to-east by the early-to-mid afternoon hours, giving way to some clearing skies and sunshine late in the day.
Behind this second and stronger mid-week storm system and cold front, we will finally settle into a nice stretch of sunny, cool, and pleasant temperature readings from Thursday through this upcoming weekend.
This means wake-up temperatures will be on the chilly side as overnight lows drop into the middle-to-upper 40′s. The abundant sunshine and blue skies will combine with the dry air, however, to lead to very pleasant afternoons with highs in the middle 60′s on Thursday and Friday before jumping up into the middle 70′s by the weekend.
