Gov. Abbott calls for more poll transparency, laws to prevent voter fraud

“Our objective in Texas is to ensure that every eligible voter gets to vote and that only eligible ballots are counted,” said Gov. Abbott. “In the 2020 election, we witnessed actions throughout our state that could risk the integrity of our elections and enable voter fraud, which is why I made election integrity an emergency item this session. Thank you to Senator Bettencourt and Representative Cain for their leadership on this important issue and drafting legislation to protect free and fair elections in the state of Texas.”