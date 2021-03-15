Lufkin couple awakened by man allegedly high on PCP in their bedroom

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police arrested a man who they say broke into a couple’s home Sunday morning while he was high.
The couple awakened Sunday morning at around 6:30 to find a man, identified as Patrick Pegues, 35, of Lufkin, in their bedroom. The husband managed to get his own gun to hold Pegues at gunpoint and call police for help.
The couple told police that Pegues, who appeared to be high on PCP, said someone was trying to kill him, and he offered them money to call police.
Pegues then tried to get up off the floor and come toward the couple’s bed, the man said. He kicked Pegues and hit him with the butt of his pistol to subdue him. Pegues then lay on the floor until officers arrived and took him into custody.
Officers reported they found marijuana and ecstasy on Pegues when they searched him. They say he was acting erratic, yelling and sweating profusely, which is consistent with PCP intoxication.
Pegues was taken to the Angelina County Jail after being medically cleared. He is charged with possession of marijuana less than two ounces, criminal trespass of a habitation, and possession of a controlled substance.
