Miami Mayor: Tom Brady of police chiefs gets top Miami job

In this Feb. 6, 2019 file photo, Houston Police Department chief Art Acevedo testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, at Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (Source: FR159526 AP)
By Associated Press | March 15, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 11:04 AM

(AP) - MIAMI (AP) - The Houston police chief who forged a national profile by calling for gun controls, marching with protesters after George Floyd’s death and criticizing President Donald Trump is moving to Miami.

Mayor Francis Suarez told the Miami Herald that hiring Art Acevedo is “like getting the Tom Brady or the Michael Jordan of police chiefs.” An official announcement is expected Monday morning.

Acevedo sent an email to his staff late Sunday calling the move “truly bittersweet.”

He spent five years as chief in Houston, overseeing a 5,400-person force. The Miami police force is much smaller, with a staff of 1,400.

