Monday’s Weather: Dense Fog Advisory this morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Dense fog has developed overnight and a dense fog advisory is in effect this morning. The fog will clear by late morning and sunshine is expected for the rest of the day. Winds will be breezy at times this afternoon and temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees. Clouds begin to gradually increase overnight with a few sprinkles expected off and on tomorrow. It will be warm and humid through midweek. Thunderstorms become likely overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning with the next storm system. Rain clears by afternoon Wednesday and clouds clear Wednesday night. Sunny and cooler for the end of the week with highs in the 60s. The nice weather will continue into the weekend.