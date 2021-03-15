Nacogdoches ISD District Support Center now open

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The new Nacogdoches ISD District Support Center lifts the spirits of those working inside. The new workspace opened on the Monday after spring break.
Director of Fine Arts, Paulette Tomlison said it got rid of the returning blues.
“We put in so much work and so many hours and so much goes into what we do here in this department and in the whole district support center for NISD and it finally feels like we have a building that matches that.”
The district purchased the former Burke facility on Northwest Stallings Drive following the successful 2018 bond election. During the past year, the facility was renovated to provide more space and meeting rooms.
Director of Communications, Les Linebarger is certain it will ease scheduling.
“This is going to give us a lot more flexibility to take care of those without having to form a line at the registration center to reserve a room.”
An internal waiting room near administration shows off plenty of black and gold, the school colors.
“Kind of make it a focal area of where the building comes together here. Where you’ve got different wings and different office. This is where it pulls together,” said Linebarger.
The total cost of the renovation project was $2.2 million, below the budgeted amount, according to Linebarger.
“What takes place in the classroom is the most important part of what we do. Everything else is there to lift that up and support that. And we are extremely grateful to the voters of Nacogdoches ISD for doing this for us.”
NISD plans on an open house in the upcoming months, possibly this summer, depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The space still lacks a district board room. A proposed addition is on the drawing board.
For now, the board is meeting virtually. We’re told any future in-face meetings will be held at the old district support center on Shawnee Street.
