Polk County man accused in Capitol riots makes appeal for release

In his attorney’s appeal for a detention hearing, the attorney states Adams is housed in a isolated cell with black mold, that he has no access to a law library, he is denied the use of a razor and he has to burn his facial hair off with Nair. The appeal also alleges Adams has access to one tap which has a moldy type substance coming out of it and Adams typically attaches a sock to the tap before filling up his water bottle, in an effort to filter out impurities.