Sen. Hughes bill on ERCOT pricing flies through senate approval

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Senate has passed a bill to force ERCOT to reprice billions of dollars it charged power companies.
The bill, which was not even filed until after Friday’s deadline, is authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola).
Senate Bill 2142 was approved in committee and approved by the Senate in a 27-3 vote.
The bill is the first piece of legislation to pass either Texas chamber in 2021.
If it becomes law, the Public Utility Commission would have to force ERCOT to correct the prices of wholesale power sold between the dates of Feb. 17 and Feb. 19.
