SFA Ladyjacks paired with Georgia Tech for first round of the NCAA Women’s National Tournament
SFA Ladyjacks (Source: SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames | March 15, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 6:16 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks learned on Monday night who their dance partner will be for the first round of the 2021 National Women’s Basketball Tournament. They will play at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The team drew a 12 seed and will face No. 5 Georgia Tech the first round. This is the first tournament appearance for the Ladyjacks since 2006. That year the Ladyjacks were seeded 13 and lost to No. 4 Arizona State.

All then games for the 2021 tournament will be played in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos.

