Civil lawsuit accuses Jason White’s boyfriend, sister of trying to move oil, real estate assets to ‘mysterious entity’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A civil lawsuit wants to stop Jason White’s sister and boyfriend from “fraudulently” transferring his assets out of reach of the victims, who could be entitled to these assets if they win the civil lawsuit.
Former Lubbock dentist Jason White is facing federal and state charges related to child pornography. At least eight accusers have come forward related to these pending investigations.
Attorneys have filed an amendment to their original $10 million lawsuit against White, adding two new plaintiffs and claiming White’s boyfriend, Bradley Thompson, and his sister, Jeannine Rogers, have attempted to “misappropriate assets” White owned, which include oil and gas, real estate, ranches, sleep labs and others.
According to an affidavit attached to the new filing, most of his net worth is tied up in these assets, which are protected from creditors as part of a Limited Liability Company. Some of those creditors would be the plaintiffs in this suit, White’s accusers and their representatives, if they win a judgment against White.
Attorney Andrew Seger, who represents several minor plaintiffs under John Doe pseudonyms, is asking the court to stop Thompson and Rogers from transferring assets and take away their right to have access to them.
The affidavit states Thompson and Rogers have formed a ‘mysterious entity’ to transfer White’s holdings. According to the affidavit, Thompson and Rogers formed the entity JRBT Holdings, LLC on Jan. 19, 2021, only four days after White was arrested on federal criminal charges.
White is not a member of the company, which leads Seger to believe “the entity was created for the sole purpose of shielding White’s valuable Assets from the claims of creditors such as the Plaintiff’s Victims.”
Seger writes that if they can continue to access and transfer assets, it would further hinder the plaintiffs from receiving what they are entitled if they win the civil lawsuit.
“Once White’s assets are transferred, they will be exceedingly difficult to trace. And if there are bona fide purchasers for value in the chain of transfers who had no reason to know the source of these assets, the Plaintiff may be deprived of remedy altogether,” the affidavit stated.
The affidavit goes on to claim this is not the first time White has attempted to fraudulently transfer assets. It shows White transferred a house owned by one of the LLCs he’s associated with into his own name, without obtaining consent from his business partners. The house is valued at $350,000 to $400,000.
“White has no compunction about misappropriating assets when it suits his needs,” the affidavit stated.
