Andy Dalton headed to ‘Da Bears,’ he confirms

DALLAS , Texas (KLTV) - Former Cowboy QB Andy Dalton is headed to the Bears, according to ESPN and Dalton himself.
Adam Schefter, ESPN senior NFL insider, says Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal, with the chance to earn another $3 million in incentives, with the Chicago Bears.
The news has many NFL fans on Twitter debating whether it’s a good deal for the quarterback or the Bears. Many of those fans were hoping the team would sign Russell Wilson.
Some Cowboys fans responded with gratitude for Dalton’s time there.
Dalton himself did not tweet the news, but he confirmed it on Facebook with a post simply stating, “Da Bears.”
