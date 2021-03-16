East Texas ranchers optimistic about future of cattle market

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Cattle producers are faced with many challenges annually, but the past year has been particularly rough because of the pandemic and then last month’s winter storm.
Based on that winter storm, economists at the Texas A&M AgrifLife Extension Service estimate at least $228 million in statewide livestock losses. That includes sheep, goats, dairy, and broilers.
KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas spoke with Case Craycraft at the East Texas Livestock Auction in Crockett about the difficulties of the past year and what they’re seeing now.
“Obviously, the winter storm was pretty rough,” Craycraft said. “I’ve heard some nightmare stories. After the Coronavirus outbreak, it wrecked meat sales. Schools shut down, obviously, restaurants shut down, any kind of entertainment shut down where people gathered and a lot of them ate beef. It’s been a tricky road to navigate because when you’re in the store, the retail prices have gone up. The price of a steak has gone up over the years. In the past 12 months, you haven’t seen that in the cattle sales. You’ve just seen prices go down. The packers are making the big margins. The guys that are actually slaughtering animals and they’re actually packaging the beef to sale to retailers. They’re making the big margins.”
Craycraft said, from the perspective of a cow-calf producer, it has been challenging to go to the store and buy a steak and find that it is twice as high as was, but he didn’t see any increases in what he got from the calves he sold on the market.
“So, what’s changed a lot of that is when the Coronavirus outbreak happened, a lot of the packing plant couldn’t run at full capacity,” Craycraft said. “They were killing half of what they could or 60 percent of what they could. It was this domino effect. It is a big supply chain. Everything has to move pretty consistently for it all to work. I mean, carcass weights have to be 1,300 pounds. If you hold those cattle two weeks in a feedlot, they get to 1,350. Then you’re getting docked on prices.”
Craycraft said when the slaughterhouses cut their capacity on the kill floors, it backed up the feedlots, so they had more cattle on feed. That also meant the feedlots couldn’t take more cattle in, and that backed up the ranchers, which in turn, backed up the market.
“It’s just this domino effect,” Craycraft said. “All the meanwhile, corn has went up because of weather reasons. Corn’s gone up so that’s increased feed prices. All these people are holding on to cattle because they’re forced to. On top of that, it’s costing more to feed them, and they’re not getting compensated for that when they go to sell their cattle. All of that is kind of starting to change. Over the past several months, these packers have gotten up to full capacity.”
The meatpackers are cleaning out the backlog of cattle. As a result, the feedlots are able to take on more cattle, Craycraft said.
“We had good winter pastures, for the most part, across the state,” Craycraft said. “People could graze cattle cheaper. The past 60-90 days, there’s been positive things that have happened. For example, the vaccine. That’s going to be a big deal. This summer, if restaurants and everyone can go full capacity, that’ll be one thing that changes the market quite a bit. I mean if you were selling to 10 restaurants that are running 25 percent capacity or 10 at 100, that’s going to increase sales four times over. That’s probably the biggest thing we see changing that will increase the market over the next six to 12 months.
Coming up tonight, we’ll hear more on what else is driving optimism in the cattle market.
