First Alert: Strong thunderstorms likely on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will have a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for the evening and overnight hours to account for any rain showers or thundershowers that develop ahead of our approaching western storm system.
This western storm will lead to an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Some of the storms will be strong, with isolated severe weather possible. We are in a low risk for severe weather and that is basically for areas along and east of the Highway 59 corridor.
Our main severe threat, should any storms reach severe limits, would be damaging wind gusts.
The best time frame or window to be on the receiving end of our rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday will be during the mid-morning hours and lasting through the midday time frame. The storm threat should end from west-to-east by the early afternoon hours, giving way to some clearing skies and sunshine late in the day.
Behind this mid-week storm system and cold front, we will finally settle into a nice stretch of sunny, cool, and pleasant temperature readings from Thursday through this upcoming weekend.
This means wake-up temperatures will be on the chilly side as overnight lows drop into the middle-to-upper 40′s. The abundant sunshine and blue skies will combine with the dry air, however, to lead to very pleasant afternoons with highs in the middle 60′s on Thursday and Friday before jumping up into the 70′s by the weekend.
We will then see increasing clouds and some low-to-modest chances for rain return early next week as another western storm system encroaches on East Texas.
