Governor Abbott to hold press conference on unaccompanied minor crisis

Governor Abbott to hold press conference on unaccompanied minor crisis
Gov. Abbott Border Crisis News Conference 03/09/2021
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | March 16, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 4:23 PM

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on Wednesday in Dallas to discuss the unaccompanied minor crisis. The Governor will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Colonel Steve McCraw and the Office of the Governor’s Child Sex Trafficking Team Director Andrea Sparks.

Abbott has recently criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the recent surge in unaccompanied minors showing up at the nation’s Southern border.

WHO: Governor Greg Abbott

DPS Director Colonel Steve McCraw

Child Sex Trafficking Team Director Andrea Sparks

WHAT: Press conference

WHEN: Wednesday, March 17th at 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

650 S Griffin St

Dallas, TX 75202

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.