Huntsville police arrest 1 of 4 suspects in Crockett burglary

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested one of the suspects in a burglary that occurred at a Crockett home on March 4.
Castein Austin Corley, 20, of Crockett, was arrested on Crockett Police Department warrants for first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity and second-degree felony burglary of a habitation, according to a post on the Crockett Police Department’s Facebook page. Huntsville police officers arrested Corley on March 12.
The burglary was one of many which have occurred at a home in the 500 block of Anson Jones in Crockett over the last few months.
Crockett police said, over time, they have identified several suspects from information that has been reported to them. However, they are still working to confirm that information with evidence obtained during the investigation.
According to the Crockett Police Department, the home on Anson Jones has been burglarized on three separate dates. In total, the suspects have taken more than $200,000 in cash and property, a previous KTRE story stated.
Police said during the most recent investigation, surveillance footage from the home showed four suspects enter the property and make unlawful entry into the home through a window.
“The investigation is still ongoing with the arrests of the other suspects to follow,” the Facebook post stated. “Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.”
