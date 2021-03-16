Lubbock Police release new information after child drowns in hotel pool

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has provided new information in a release on the death of a child after being found in a Lubbock hotel pool.
According to LPD, responded to a call referencing a juvenile who had drowned in a pool around 10 p.m., Saturday, March 13 at Hawthorne Suites, located at 4435 Marsha Sharp Freeway.
A call to LPD indicated a juvenile male, five years old, was located unresponsive in the hotel’s pool. Another swimmer located the child under the water and removed him from the pool.
The child was transported by EMS to University Medical Center, and pronounced deceased at the hospital.
police say the investigation is ongoing.
