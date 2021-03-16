Nacogdoches City Council candidate declared ineligible to run for office

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches has declared a candidate ineligible to run for May’s city council election, but his name will remain on the ballot.
The city discovered Albert Thomas Lasater does not live within the city limits. The city secretary took his residential address on his application at face value, as it matched the voter rolls. After the deadline to change the ballot, the city was notified the northwest ward candidate lived in the county. According to city secretary Jan Vinson, the allegation was true.
“I checked the homestead designation for Mr. Lasater,” said Vinson. “The address that the Nacogdoches County Appraisal District had for Mr. Lasater’s address was a county road address which was not inside the city limits. Now Mr. Lasater’s application revealed his permanent residence as the same as his mailing address.”
The address is for Millard’s Crossing, a property once owned by Lasater’s grandmother. Today it’s a foundation and adjacent to where Lasater lives. Lasater says he uses a driveway and mailbox that is at the entrance of the historic village.
According to Lasater, he’s used that address for over 10 years and his 18-year-old son was registered to vote with that address just last week.
In a statement in part to the East Texas News, Lasater wrote,
The residents of this house have been on the voter rolls of the NW Ward of the city for decades. It never even occurred to me that I was not eligible to run in the ward in which I vote.
Moreover, it clearly never occurred to the City either as they approved my application to run for City Council. Sadly, even a simple local race for an unpaid seat on the City Council could not just be about a healthy debate of ideas. ...
While my family is disappointed this has happened, the biggest loss really goes to the people of the NW Ward, who now have no conservative option in the upcoming election.
Nacogdoches County elections administrator Todd Stallings stated, “The Nacogdoches County Elections Office has no authority to declare City of Nacogdoches candidates eligible or ineligible to run for office. " He further stated, “Mr. Lasater will remain registered to vote with a residency of 6020 North St. - Nacogdoches, TX 75965 in the NW Ward.” Stallings refers to a section of law concerning registering to vote using a business address.
Stallings said if a complaint was brought to his office, he would be able to send it to the county attorney for consideration. Vinson said the city isn’t expected to take any further action other than declaring Lasater ineligible to run for the city position.
Vinson said if Lasater should get more votes than incumbent Amelia Fischer, the city council would appoint a council person until another election could be held. The election is May 1.
