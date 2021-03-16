Second arrest made in 2020 disappearance of 69-year-old Crockett woman Faye Lynn Paul

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Fay Lynn Paul, who was 79 at the time she went missing in February 2020. Her body has never been found.
Already arrested in Paul’s disappearance is her nephew, David Wayne Denson, 25. He was charged with capital murder. Today, police arrested Clara Kimble Edwards, 31, for the offense of tampering with a human corpse, a second-degree felony.
As investigators continued working on the case, they found more evidence into the murder of Faye Paul, and Houston County District Attorney Donna Gordon Kaspar approved of a warrant being issued for Edwards.
On March 15 Edwards was taken into custody by investigators with the help of the US Marshals Service at her family’s home in Houston County. Edwards is being held in the Houston County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Although the remains of Faye Paul have not been recovered, this case is ongoing and investigators hope to one day being able to locate her and provide the family with closure. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.
Earlier this month, the case against David Denson was presented to a Houston County Grand Jury, which returned a “True Bill” for the case, meaning that enough evidence was presented to convince the jury of a need for a trial.
RELATED:
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.