SFA Ladyjacks’ coach discusses life inside NCAA bubble

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames joined East Texas Now to talk about the SFA Ladyjacks road to the NCAA national tournament.
Beames spoke with Coach Mark Kellogg who discussed the myriad of restrictions, due to COVID-19, for the players, coaches, and referees inside the NCAA bubble.
Beames touched on the supposed “Katy curse” related to the Southland Tournament where the Ladyjacks triumphed over the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.
The Ladyjacks will face Georgia Tech in the NCAA - First Round on Sunday, March 21 at 3:30 p.m.
This is the first time in 15 years SFA Ladyjacks have made it to the national tournament.
