Texas Senate committee discusses Sen. Hughes’ ‘fetal heartbeat’ anti-abortion bill

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A “fetal heartbeat bill” aimed at outlawing elective abortions in Texas was discussed in committee Monday.
Introduced by Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) earlier this month, the bill would ban all elective abortions as soon as the fetus’ heart is capable of being detected, typically around six weeks, which is often before many women even know they are pregnant.
“10 other states have passed heartbeat bills, we have to admit Texas is behind,” Hughes said. “This bill will protect the lives of our most precious Texans starting at the moment that little heart is beating.”
John Seago of Texas Right to Life was one of the invited witnesses for the committee hearing. Seago testified that it would prevent 10,000 abortions annually and also speculated that the bill’s language will help it stand up in court. There were no witnesses invited who opposed the bill.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.