Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy and warm today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clouds are increasing early today and mostly cloudy skies are expected for most of the day. South and southeast winds will be breezy at times and temperatures will reach the lower 80s. A slight chance for an isolated shower or two will increase tonight and become likely by tomorrow morning. A line of thunderstorms is expected to move through East Texas, beginning after midnight tonight and into the morning commute Wednesday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe with hail and gusty winds being the main threat. Storms will move from west to east, coming to an end by Wednesday afternoon. Some clearing is expected late Wednesday and sunshine returns to the forecast for the end of the week with cooler temperatures. Expect a warming trend this weekend and another chance for rain by early next week.