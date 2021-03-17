Groveton ISD to have early dismissal Thursday

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - Officials with Groveton ISD have announced an early release day for March 18 due to staffing issues.
The district shared on their Facebook page, “We apologize for the short notice, but due to short staffing tomorrow we will have a 1 p.m. release for students. Buses will run at 1 p.m. If you are unable to make arrangements, we will have staff available until 3:30 for you to pick up your child at school.”
Contact the district with any further questions or concerns.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.