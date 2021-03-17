Houston County Electric Cooperative crews working to restore power to several East Texas counties

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Wednesday morning several Houston County Electric Cooperative customers are out of power due to severe storms passing thru the area.
According to the post, crews are all actively working on these outages. And they are asking customers to report an outage using one of the following:
- www.houstoncountyelec.com
- HCEC Mobile App
- Outage Hotline (1-800-970-4232)
AFFECTED COUNTIES:
- Anderson County: 28
- Houston County: 202
- Leon County: 20
- Madison County: 1
- Trinity County: 15
