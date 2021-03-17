Houston County Electric Cooperative crews working to restore power to several East Texas counties

Crews are all actively working on these outages. (Source: HCEC)
By Nahum Lopez | March 17, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 8:49 AM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Wednesday morning several Houston County Electric Cooperative customers are out of power due to severe storms passing thru the area.

According to the post, crews are all actively working on these outages. And they are asking customers to report an outage using one of the following:

AFFECTED COUNTIES:

  • Anderson County: 28
  • Houston County: 202
  • Leon County: 20
  • Madison County: 1
  • Trinity County: 15

