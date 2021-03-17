Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter to close intake temporarily for renovations

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Kurth Memorial Animal shelter will close for intake starting at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 18. It will reopen Monday, March 29 at 10 a.m.
The shelter will remain open for those interested in adopting a pet or needing to come and look for a lost pet.
The shelter will close for major kennel renovations to increase space and improve the quality of life for animals entering the shelter. The upgrades are part of a regularly scheduled project for the fiscal year 2021.
Animal Services field operations will operate as normal. Please call the dispatch line at 936-633-0218 if assistance is required.
