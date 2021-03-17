Lightning strike blamed for house fire in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A house fire in Nacogdoches County Wednesday morning is believed to have been started by a lightning strike.
According to a Facebook post by the Nacogdoches County Constable’s office, they responded to a reported structure fire. The Wednesday morning storm included lightning strikes in the area, leading the Constable’s office to believe a lightning bolt was the fire’s catalyst.
“The Constable’s office was the first on scene and discovered heavy smoke within the house and coming out the eaves. Fortunately, the home owner and pets were able to get out of the home safely,” the statement said.
Garrison and Central Heights/Appleby VFDs also responded.
“The VFD did an excellent job as always in extinguishing the fire. The home received extensive smoke and fire damage,” the statement said.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.