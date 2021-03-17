New emergency placement house will help foster children in Angelina County

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin now has a new temporary home for foster children who need emergency placement thanks to a partnership between a non-profit and Child Protective Services.
Organizers say some facilities in East Texas are struggling to find placements for teenagers.
“There is a crisis right now in the state of Texas, and what is happening is there is a shortage of foster homes and placements available,” said Tammi Axelson, the president of Lufkin Community Partners.
Axelson says the nonprofit’s goal is to meet the needs of children in CPS care.
“Initially what happened here in Lufkin is we were setting up cots in the office for several kids that needed placement that was not available. We were helping them get food,” Axelson added. “We had issues at the CPS office because there is not a shower for them and there is no kitchen for preparing food. So as things started to progress, we realize this something that is a long-term issue, and it is continuing go on.”
In order to bridge the gap, the organization helped build a home for emergency placement called the Promise Place.
Axelson says three children have been staying at the CPS office for the past 7 weeks. They will be the first to benefit from the new home.
“Our plan and our goal is today to get them transitioned here tonight after they get out of school, so they can sleep in the home for the first time tonight,” Axelson explained.
Now that the home is built, Axelson is asking for community support. She says there will be more needs to be met, in order to keep the children safe.
To continue support, Axelson says people can donate on their website. For more information go to our website ktre.com, scroll down the homepage, and click the link in the Big Red Box.
