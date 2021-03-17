WEBXTRA: SFA partners with Nacogdoches High School for new ‘distinguished’ program

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University administrators and Nacogdoches High School announced their partnership in the newly launched SFA Distinguished High School Program. NHS is the first of five partner schools chosen to participate.
Benefits are in place for students considering a college diploma. Incentives are in place to encourage undecided students to pursue the route. In addition, the partnerships help boost enrollment, something badly needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donna McCollum shares how the program works from SFA president, Dr. Scott Gordon, SFA executive director of enrollment Erma Nieto Brecht and the first two recipients, NHS seniors Ronald Castillo and Oscar Tinoco.
