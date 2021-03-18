Better East Texas: Masks are here to stay awhile

Very early statistics show that the virus remains largely in check as vaccinations continue to increase, and we are seeing the beginnings of herd immunity. We aren’t there yet but, again, early data is encouraging. Businesses have the option of requiring masks for entry. Some are requiring masks, and some are not. That has set up a challenging situation for those businesses that require masks during this transition back to normalcy. It is their right to require masks. Yet there are still some on social media blasting and shaming businesses that require masks.