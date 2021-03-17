First Alert: A blustery, chilly day on tap for Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - These gusty, northwesterly winds will be with us overnight and on Thursday as we sit under lots of blue sky and much cooler air. Look for wake-up temperatures in the chilly 40′s followed by highs in the middle 60′s with low humidity and blustery conditions in place.
With high pressure dominating our weather landscape for several days to come, we will be clear and calm as we round out the week and progress through the weekend.
This means wake-up temperatures will be on the chilly side as overnight lows drop into the middle-to-upper 40′s. The abundant sunshine and blue skies will combine with the dry air, however, to lead to very pleasant afternoons with highs in the middle 60′s on Thursday through Saturday before jumping up into the 70′s by Sunday and early next week.
We will then see increasing clouds and some low-to-modest chances for rain return early next week as another western storm system encroaches on East Texas.
With the official start to astronomical spring arriving on Saturday, we will have a great weather weekend to enjoy the vernal equinox in which we receive equal amounts of day and night on the globe.
