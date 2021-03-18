First Alert: A cool sunshine in the works across the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The wind machine has ushered in much cooler air and a chill back to East Texas.
With winds subsiding this evening, the clear skies will lead to a chilly night as overnight lows drop into the lower 40′s.
Friday will be a day filled with sunshine and blue skies galore. Highs will be in the lower 60′s with a cool, northerly breeze remaining in place at 10 to 15 mph.
With high pressure dominating our weather landscape for several days to come, we will be clear and calm as we bask in plenty of sunshine.
This will lead to wake-up temperatures on the chilly side as overnight lows drop into the middle 40′s. The abundant sunshine and blue skies will combine with the dry air to lead to very pleasant afternoons with highs in the middle 60′s on Friday and Saturday before getting back into the lower 70′s by Sunday and early next week.
Clouds will be on the increase by Monday as southerly winds return, eventually bringing back warmer temperatures and higher humidity levels.
We will introduce a 20% chance of rain by late Monday before our rain and storm odds jump to 60% on Tuesday as the first of two disturbances look to bring in some soaking rains next week.
Behind this initial wave of rain on Tuesday, we should catch a brief break before more wet weather rolls in on Wednesday and Thursday. The timing still has to be resolved, but it does appear next week will feature three days of decent rain chances.
Rainfall amounts look to average around one-to-two inches over the next week, which would be timely in nature in helping us out in the drought department.
