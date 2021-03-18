New legislation targets Nacogdoches County election concerns

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Covid-19 has impacted so many facets of life, including our elections. A Nacogdoches County election administrator’s concerns in two areas has led to introduced legislation.
COVID 19 allowed volunteer voter registrars to receive online training, even from counties where they didn’t live or serve.
But now. election administrator Todd Stallings is concerned political action groups are using the rule to their advantage.
“There’s a bit of a loop-hole in the law where they’re beginning to court people from our area.”
Stallings prefers local in-person instruction to train and protect registrars.
“We want to have some input in getting people registered properly in our area and we want to do our training in our area and that’s what it’s about for me.”
Representative Travis Clardy, a member of the House Committee on Elections, has introduced legislation stating training must be administered in person. An objective is to protect the role of election administrators.
“The three that serve our counties do a fantastic job and I want to make sure they have the ability to do their job right,” said Clardy during a recent online chat.
Which includes providing convenient polling places and times. Stallings says a law on the books pertaining to additional polling locations makes the task difficult.
“We had to have them open the entire duration of the early voting period which was two weeks,” said Stallings.
In the 2020 election, the CARE Act paid for the sizeable expense.
“We won’t have that going into the future and it’s simply not affordable.”
Another Representative Clardy bill allows counties to establish the hours and days of temporary branch polling places.
Consequently, according to Stallings, provide a voter service, but control the county expenditure.
Representative Travis Clardy filed the voter registrar bill in the house last week. The temporary branch polling places was referred to the elections committee this week.
