Polk County investigation continues into chemically-laced drugs

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons is warning residents of a “dangerous trend” of people cutting drugs with fentanyl leading to overdoses.
Last Tuesday, deputies responded to the Ace area of Polk County where, at that point, at least one person died and three others were listed in critical condition after using drugs laced with fentanyl, according to toxicology reports the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received.
Last Wednesday, they said their investigation led to information that the drug was possibly obtained from a home off East Capps Road in Polk County from a person called “Momma Lou.” With a search warrant, they were able to locate Lou Ann Hudson a.k.a. “Momma Lou” there, and while detectives searched the home, they found Momma Lou and eight others in possession of methamphetamine and items used to distribute illegal drugs. All were arrested.
“We’re still waiting on toxicology reports to return, but we feel as though we are dealing with at least two deaths and we had two subjects that were life-flighted, by the grace of God, they’re still here,” Lyons said.
Sheriff Lyons said the investigation is ongoing into their latest drug bust that led to the arrest of nine people.
“We recovered evidence from that location that we believed to be fentanyl-laced narcotics,” Lyons said.
The sheriff said the department is in the process of having those drugs tested.
“And see if that what we recovered will track back where we can identify this being as the same or came from the same batch as our deceased persons,” he said.
“We did see a couple visits related to the incident, in Livingston, where the drug bust occurred but no hospitalizations,” CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial ER Physician Josh Allen said. “They were treated in the emergency department and released.
Dr. Allen said consuming and even getting fentanyl on your skin can have dire consequences.
“We use it in the emergency department for quick attacking pain relief, but it is very strong compared to normal morphine or those types of drugs,” Allen said. “It’s more than likely to be fatal because it is so much stronger than the regular opioids people may be prescribed.”
Sheriff Lyons says while they are seeing more drugs mixed with fentanyl, he says it is a nationwide issue. He said, in his county, they are working hard to combat the problem.
“And a message for those drug dealers, that are out there mixing this fentanyl, as far as I am concerned that are just plain and simple sending out or selling a drug that kills,” he said. “We want to bring them to justice.”
Lyons said there are resources available for those battling drug addictions. He says a good resource to contact is the Burke Center which has more than 20 locations across Deep East Texas.
