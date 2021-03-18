Polk County investigation continues into chemically-laced drugs

Last Wednesday, they said their investigation led to information that the drug was possibly obtained from a home off East Capps Road in Polk County from a person called “Momma Lou.” With a search warrant, they were able to locate Lou Ann Hudson a.k.a. “Momma Lou” there, and while detectives searched the home, they found Momma Lou and eight others in possession of methamphetamine and items used to distribute illegal drugs. All were arrested.