Retired Polk County Sheriff’s Office K9 passes away

“Our K9s are like members of our family, and thought we (had) many years with K9 Aluka, we are heartbroken over his passing. We ask that you keep the Polk County Sheriff’s Office family, Det. White and Det. White’s family in your prayers,” said Lt. Jacob Hopper in a statement posted to the office’s Facebook page. “Rest easy, Aluka. Your work is done and you did it well.”