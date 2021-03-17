Sen. Hughes claims bills on ERCOT, social media, fetal heartbeat have bipartisan support

Hughes said he remains optimistic regarding the continued advancement of multiple bills. The first is one which would force the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to correct its pricing of wholesale power during the recent catastrophic winter storm. His other bills aim to limit perceived censorship of conservatives on social media platforms as well as the so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill which would effectively outlaw elective abortions performed as soon as the fetus’ heartbeat can be detected. However, one of the (thus far) less prominent bills Hughes is working on, which he touts as having broad bipartisan support, is one which addresses racist, unlawful restrictions regarding property deeds in Texas.