Texas legislature bills would prohibit using taxpayer money for lobbying

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas judge is warning small towns in her county to be aware of two proposed bills that could have a major impact on their voice in Austin.
The bills deal with lobbying. Specifically making it illegal to use taxpayer money for lobbying. If passed, those bills could make it more difficult for small towns to have a representative lobby for them.
Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron knew right away there were red flags in the two proposals.
“These bills have been introduced. Senate bill 234 and House bill 749. They’re on file. If we lose our ability to advocate for our local government, Austin will make whatever laws they want without our input. We will be left with no voice,” the judge said.
On the surface it might not sound earth shattering, but a closer look identified what Hebron says would be a major problem for small towns.
“It limits the ability of state and local government officials from paying dues to non-profit organizations for lobbying efforts,” she says.
But most small towns have very tight budgets. Budgets that don’t allow for them to regularly pay to send representatives to Austin.
Many use nonprofit organizations like the Texas Association of Counties and the Texas Municipal League to lobby for them on issues ranging from risk management services to insurance.
“They go to Austin, they monitor the legislation,” Hebron said.
The judge notified every city council in the county.
“When I heard about these proposed pieces of legislation, I reached out to the mayors asking them to meet with their city councils asking them to come out in opposition. As a county, Wood County Commissioners Court was the first to pass a resolution in opposition to these bills,” she said.
Some taxpayers also are puzzled by the bills.
“Doesn’t make any sense because the small towns don’t have the money to pay people to lobby. But it’s sure not going to help them to advance,” said Brandon Baker, owner of Red Rooster Restaurant in Hawkins.
“The potential that these bills might pass is a very real and scary possibility,” the judge said.
Hebron said two city councils in Wood County, Winnsboro and Mineola, have already passed resolutions opposing the bills.
