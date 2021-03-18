WATCH: House committee hears testimony on Schaefer plumbing bill

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The House committee on Licensing and Administrative Procedures heard testimony Wednesday on Rep. Matt Schaefer’s bill to eliminate some red tape surrounding the acquisition of a plumbing license.
HB 1650 would make it easier for plumbing to be trained in high school, so potential plumbers could immediately join the industry upon graduation.
Testifying on behalf of the bill were master plumber Brent McDonald of Rub-A-Dub Plumbing in Tyler, Gary Brown of Tyler ISD and Joe Cooper, representing Plumbers and Pipefitters 286.
