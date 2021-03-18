WEBXTRA: New legislation targets Nacogdoches County election concerns

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Election Administrator Todd Stallings spoke up regarding his concerns about ways to protect the integrity of an election ahead of the election.
He made Representative Travis Clardy, (R) District 11, a member of the House Committee on Elections aware of two concerns. One deals with volunteer deputy registrar training. Another concerns the hours a temporary early voting polling place must remain open. As a result, two bills have been written and introduced by Representative Clardy. Donna McCollum spoke with Stallings about his concerns.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.