Authorities investigating allegations of over-disciplining Kirbyville student-athletes

KIRBYVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities say they are investigating complaints of how student-athletes may have been disciplined at Kirbyville High School.
Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister said the investigation is in the early stages and authorities are working to gather evidence.
Brister said the investigation started Tuesday when a parent and child came forward with a complaint. He added since then, they’ve received more complaints and interviewed several parents and alleged victims.
Brister said the complaints involve alleged over-disciplinary actions of student-athletes at Kirbyville High School. Brister said very few details can be released at this time, but he confirmed some of the alleged victims, all boys so far, showed signs of injuries.
Kirbyville Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Georgia Sayers released the following statement:
“This week, the District was made aware of a complaint regarding the administration of punishment within the Athletic Department. We take these complaints seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. Because of privacy laws, we are unable to provide additional information at this time.”
Brister said Texas Child Protective Services has launched its own investigation, as well.
