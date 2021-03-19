Former College Station bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case

PPP application forms also ask if the applicant has any criminal charges. Johnson answered “no” on the form, even though he is currently facing charges in Harris County for aggravated theft. Harris County constables arrested Johnson at his Brazos County home in July 2019 on aggravated theft charges. He’s accused of taking nearly $350,000 from at least six people who hired him to do contractor work in the Houston-area. At least two of the alleged victims were affected by Hurricane Harvey.